The Space Development Agency Contracts SpaceX, Kuiper Government Solutions, and Aalyria Technologies for Low-Earth Orbit Backhaul Study

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has recently awarded contracts to SpaceX, Kuiper Government Solutions, and Aalyria Technologies for a study on Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) backhaul capability. The total value of these contracts amounts to $1.6 million. The SDA made this announcement on LinkedIn, stating that the studies will commence this week.

These contracts were issued based on a special notice posted in May as part of the Space Development Agency’s System, Technologies, and Emerging Capabilities (STEC) Broad Agency Announcement.

The objective of these studies is to explore the possibility of expanding the Transport Layer of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) to include a LEO backhaul capability. This addition aims to establish a resilient pathway for fast broadband data transfer between edge and main networks worldwide.

The SDA is seeking a total capacity of about 500 Gbps for the initial LEO backhaul capability, with an overall system latency of under 100 milliseconds. The space-based backhaul services will need to support 100 to 1,000 terrestrial users at rates of 2 to 10 Gbps, and between 20,000 to 40,000 users at rates of 100-500 Mbps.

The goal of connecting commercial or existing LEO systems to the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture is to enhance resilience and enable rapid broadband data transfer across global networks. Through these studies, the SDA aims to identify industry capabilities for this potential LEO backhaul capability and inform future government acquisitions.

The duration of these studies is set at 90 days, during which market research will be conducted to assess industry capabilities and determine the feasibility of implementing the LEO backhaul capability.