Water Quality Monitoring in Ukraine

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, critical infrastructure has suffered significant damage, leading to an environmental and public health crisis. Hydroelectric power plants, water pumping stations, purification plants, and wastewater treatment facilities have been destroyed, resulting in deteriorating water bodies near conflict zones.

To address this issue, a delegation from Odesa State Environmental University visited the University of Stirling for a joint research project. The project focuses on monitoring water quality using satellite data, a technology developed by experts from the Scottish university. This innovative approach allows for consistent data and assessment, even in challenging conditions like an active war zone.

The University of Stirling’s involvement in this project was made possible through funding from the Universities UK International’s twinning initiative. With a total of £4.42 available through the initiative, research efforts in Ukrainian universities were reinforced to prevent the loss of academic talent during the war and aid in post-war reconstruction.

As part of the project, students from Odesa received practical training on the technology and improved their qualifications in hydro-ecological research through satellite data. Andrew Tyler, the project lead and Scotland Hydro Nation chair, emphasized the importance of water quality for human health. He expressed the university’s eagerness to share their expertise with academics from Odesa State Environmental University, enabling them to fully utilize the potential for national monitoring.

Nikolai Berlinsky, head of the oceanology and marine management department at Odesa State Environmental University, acknowledged the significance of the data obtained from satellite observation. He highlighted its contribution to the improvement of the monitoring system for water quality and the proactive adoption of emergency measures in case of significant deterioration.

Water quality monitoring is crucial in ensuring the well-being of the population in Ukraine. This joint research project between Odesa State Environmental University and the University of Stirling offers hope for restoring and maintaining water quality amidst the challenges of an ongoing conflict.