The Mystery of the Washed-Up Metal Cylinder in Australia is Solved

An 8-foot-wide metal cylinder that was found washed up on a beach in Western Australia has been identified as debris from the third stage of a polar satellite launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Australian Space Agency confirmed that the object found near Jurien Bay is most likely the fuel containment vessel of the rocket.

Rocket stages are designed to be released into orbit or fall back to Earth once their fuel is expended. The third stage of the rocket burns until the fuel is gone, while the fourth stage is responsible for reaching Earth orbit. The discovery of this debris highlights the issue of space debris, as there are already thousands of pieces in orbit around the Earth.

The chances of space debris like this hitting a populated area are low due to the large areas of uninhabited land and ocean on our planet. However, there is still a non-zero chance of debris striking the ground. In the past, debris from the US Skylab space station program landed in Australia, and parts of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rockets were found in Brazil.

The Australian Space Agency is currently working with ISRO to determine the next steps for the debris. They are considering their obligations under the United Nations space treaties and the long-term sustainability of outer space activities. It is uncertain whether ISRO will come to collect the object or if it will remain in Australia, possibly in a museum.

Regardless, the discovery of this debris serves as a reminder of the growing issue of space junk and the need for debris mitigation efforts. With the number of satellites and rockets in Earth orbit increasing, it is crucial to address this challenge to ensure the safety and sustainability of space activities.