Wind-Monitoring Satellite Aeolus Completes Controlled Reentry

Engineers at the European Space Agency (ESA) have successfully guided the wind-measuring spacecraft Aeolus back to Earth in the first controlled reentry of its kind. Designed to measure the winds of Earth from space, Aeolus descended to the planet’s surface in a path that avoided populated areas as much as possible.

The descent of Aeolus was a challenging operation, with the goal of ensuring that the satellite landed as far away from population centers as feasible. Beginning on July 24, a series of maneuvers were conducted using the spacecraft’s remaining fuel. On July 28, Aeolus entered Earth’s atmosphere above Antarctica, disintegrating and creating a fiery display.

Data collected during Aeolus’s final orbit and information from the U.S. Space Command were used by ESA’s Space Debris Office to construct a map that shows the spacecraft’s disintegration in Earth’s atmosphere. This process is estimated to have destroyed around 80% of the satellite. The map also reveals where the remaining 20% was dispersed in the Atlantic Ocean.

During reentry, Aeolus transformed into a fireball for two minutes as it streaked through the atmosphere over Antarctica. Six minutes after reentry, an estimated location was marked where any surviving fragments would have fallen into the ocean. However, there are no plans to recover these fragments as they would have sunk to the sea floor quickly.

Remarkably, the final position marked on the map closely matched the planned resting location of Aeolus despite the satellite not being designed for such a controlled descent. The achievement is particularly impressive considering the high speed of Aeolus, which traveled at approximately 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 km/h) – eleven times faster than a fighter jet.

The successful controlled reentry of Aeolus sets an example that can be applied to other large satellites in orbit around Earth. ESA emphasized the importance of space sustainability as space is limited and shared. The agency is committed to improving the design and operation of missions to ensure spaceflight for the future.