The Fiery Return and Controlled Descent of the Aeolus Spacecraft

On July 28, the wind-measuring spacecraft Aeolus achieved a remarkable feat by executing a controlled reentry and disintegrating in Earth’s atmosphere. This marked the first time such a return was accomplished. Aeolus, named after the Greek god of winds, holds the distinction of being the first satellite to measure Earth’s winds from space.

The descent of Aeolus was a challenging operation, with engineers aiming for the satellite to hit Earth as far away from populated areas as possible. Approximately 25% of the satellite was expected to survive reentry and reach the surface. The spacecraft began its descent maneuvers on July 24, utilizing its remaining fuel. The successful mission resulted in Aeolus entering Earth’s atmosphere at 14:40 EDT (1840 GMT), over Antarctica.

The European Space Agency’s (ESA) Space Debris Office, in conjunction with data from the U.S. Space Command, utilized information gathered during Aeolus’ final orbit to create a map detailing the approximate location of the spacecraft’s disintegration. This process estimated that around 80% of the satellite was destroyed. The remaining 20% was dispersed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The map provided insights into Aeolus’ journey, revealing that it transformed into a fireball over Earth for two minutes during reentry. Six minutes after reentry, the team marked the location where any surviving fragments would have fallen into the ocean. These fragments are not intended for recovery, as they would have quickly sunk to the seafloor.

Remarkably, the final position marked on the map closely aligns with the intended resting location of Aeolus. Considering the spacecraft was not originally designed for such a controlled descent or low altitude flight, this achievement is remarkable. Aeolus was traveling at speeds of around 17,000 miles per hour (27,360 km/h), approximately 11 times faster than a fighter jet.

The ESA team carefully planned the descent path of Aeolus, settling on a trajectory that guided the satellite over the Atlantic Ocean, far away from populated regions. This guided reentry reduced the risk of surviving fragments landing near inhabited areas by a factor of 150. The ESA takes the issue of reentering spacecraft seriously in order to prevent any potential harm or damage from space debris.

The success of the Aeolus mission sets an example that can be applied to other large satellites in orbit around Earth. It emphasizes the need for a global effort to ensure space sustainability. Holger Krag, head of ESA’s Space Safety Programme, stated that the way missions are designed and operated must be significantly improved to guarantee future spaceflight. Aeolus surpassed its initial requirements, showcasing the possibilities for responsible space exploration and management.