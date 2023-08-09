Tapping into NASA Satellite Data to Reduce Water Waste in Bangladesh’s Rice Production

A new technology is helping farmers in Bangladesh reduce water waste while irrigating rice crops by tapping into NASA satellite data. The Integrated Rice Advisory System (IRAS), developed in collaboration between the University of Washington and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture, utilizes data from NASA’s Earth-observing Landsat satellite to estimate the water consumption of rice crops. This information allows researchers to compare the actual water needs of the crops with the amount consumed, based on weekly weather forecasts and local irrigation practices.

The system provides farmers with simple, actionable guidance through SMS messages every two weeks, advising them on the optimal use of groundwater pumping for their specific region. By implementing this technology, the aim is to make food production more water-efficient, energy-efficient, affordable, and convenient for farmers.

Bangladesh is the world’s third-largest producer of rice, with farming being the main occupation for nearly half of the population. However, rice cultivation requires significant water resources, and farmers across the country currently rely on 1.3 million diesel-powered irrigation pumps. Only about 1,400 pumps are solar-powered.

Over time, unsustainable irrigation practices have caused a decline in the country’s groundwater levels. This, coupled with the environmental impact of burning fuels for diesel pumps, has led to the need for more sustainable agricultural solutions. The IRAS technology can help conserve groundwater and reduce carbon emissions.

According to estimates, the IRAS has the potential to decrease water waste in agriculture by 30% and reduce carbon emissions by 300,000 tons annually. The system has been customized to address wasteful irrigation processes in specific areas of Bangladesh. An evaluation report noted that during the boro rice season, farmers who received SMS messages reduced irrigation by nine times compared to usual, while pump owners reported a 16 times reduction in irrigation. This resulted in a 15% decrease in revenue for pump owners.

The prototype of IRAS was tested among 165 farmers in 2019, proving its usefulness during the Bulbul cyclone that damaged crop land across the country. Knowledge of the water needs of crops during unexpected weather events can be invaluable to farmers. However, the SMS-based delivery of information poses challenges due to operational costs and limited mobile network access in Bangladesh.

While the technology has shown tangible benefits and has reached 10 million farmers nationwide, the funding constraints and limited network coverage may limit its full potential. Nonetheless, the IRAS technology holds promise for sustainable and climate-resilient agriculture in Bangladesh.