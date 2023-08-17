Saudi Arabia to Establish Cultural Channel to Showcase Heritage and Culture

Saudi Arabia is preparing to launch a new television channel in September that will focus on the country’s culture and heritage. Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has signed an agreement with MBC Group Chairman Walid Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim to establish and operate the forthcoming channel.

The primary goal of this initiative is to celebrate Saudi culture by offering diverse programming that will be available 24 hours a day. The channel will be accessible on MBC’s satellite and digital platforms, aiming to position Saudi Arabia as a cultural hub with a global impact. It aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, emphasizing the nation’s rich heritage and civilizational contributions.

The channel will provide a modern and dynamic portrayal of Saudi culture, catering to both intellectuals and the general public. Its content will cover various aspects including arts, literature, heritage, poetry, theater, cinema, design, fashion, and culinary arts. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, the channel will blend tradition and innovation to appeal to the evolving tastes and interests of local and international audiences.

In addition to broadcasting, the initiative will extend to digital platforms, including videos, articles, podcasts, and documentary productions. These digital components will cater to the preferences of the younger generation. By nurturing local talent and highlighting prominent Saudi figures, the channel aims to contribute to the cultural scene, enhance national pride, and elevate the global standing of Saudi Arabia.

The launch of this cultural channel responds to the growing interest in Saudi culture and heritage worldwide. It represents a significant step forward in presenting the Kingdom’s vibrant and rich cultural landscape, fostering dialogue, and strengthening cultural ties with the global community. The channel’s debut is highly anticipated as it aspires to become a prominent medium for nurturing cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.