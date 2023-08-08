Satim Secures $2 Million to Advance SAR-Based Object Detection Software

Krakow-based startup Satim has recently announced its successful funding round, raising a total of $2 million. The company specializes in software that enables automatic object detection, identification, and classification using satellite SAR (synthetic aperture radar) imagery.

With this new capital injection, Satim plans to accelerate its mission of transforming complex SAR data into actionable insights. The company will specifically target the military, government, and commercial maritime sectors with its advanced technology.

The funding was led by Cultivation Capital, a geospatial technology investor that specializes in driving innovation in this field. Satim also counts Verissimo Ventures, The Flying Object, Everywhere Ventures, Hustle Fund, StartupIst Ventures, and an undisclosed investor from Eastern Europe among its previous investors.

Satim CEO Jacek Strzelczyk expressed his excitement and gratitude for the support of their investors in this funding round. He highlighted the significance of the substantial funds raised in further advancing their SAR-based object detection and classification solutions. Satim aims to ensure that its technology remains at the forefront of the market.

The company’s innovative software and expertise in SAR imagery present vast potential across various industries. Satim is dedicated to leveraging this technology to provide valuable insights and support decision-making processes for military, government, and commercial maritime applications.

With the newly secured funding, Satim is poised to continue its growth trajectory and create even more sophisticated solutions to address the evolving needs of its target sectors.