Satellite Images Reveal Devastating Wildfires in Canadian Northwest

Satellite images have exposed the extent of the destructive wildfires in Canada’s northwest, which led to the evacuation of an entire capital city. European Earth-observing satellite Sentinel-2 captured images of numerous blazes in Canada’s Northwest Territories, spreading thick smoke over an area spanning more than 60 miles. Days after the images were taken, authorities ordered the evacuation of Yellowknife, the capital of the Territories, due to the approaching flames. Currently, there are 236 active wildfires in the Territories.

In addition to the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, satellite images also show extensive smoke plumes spreading across British Columbia. British Earth-observation scientist Simon Proud shared these images, expressing concern about the poor air quality in the region. The Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere also shared satellite imagery of a large storm cloud formed by wildfire smoke in southern British Columbia.

Wildfires in Canada have resulted in the destruction of boreal forests that cover an area larger than Greece. Cardiff University climatologist Ian Hall highlighted this fact, sharing a map of Canada marked with numerous out-of-control blazes across the country.

The early eruption of wildfires in Canada this year is attributed to the unusually warm and dry weather in spring. Smoke from wildfires in Nova Scotia and Quebec reached as far as the U.S. Northeast in June, causing severe air pollution.

According to data from the European environment monitoring program Copernicus, carbon emissions from Canada’s wildfires this year have already surpassed the country’s previous annual record from 2014. As of July, carbon emissions totaled 138 megatons.

The ongoing wildfires in Canada are causing extensive damage to the environment and posing a significant threat to air quality and public safety. Efforts are being made to control and extinguish the blazes, but the scale of the wildfires remains alarming.