Hurricane Hilary Set to Hit Southern California as First Tropical Storm in Over 80 Years

An innocent-looking tropical depression off the Pacific Coast of Central America has rapidly transformed into Hurricane Hilary, a powerful Category 4 hurricane. The GOES-18 weather satellite operated by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration monitored Hilary’s rapid development, with sustained winds of 145 mph (233 kph).

Hilary is currently on a northward trajectory towards Baja California and is expected to make landfall on Sunday, August 20, according to AccuWeather. Fortunately, by that time, the hurricane is anticipated to weaken to either a Category 1 hurricane or even a weaker tropical storm.

The approach of Hurricane Hilary has prompted SpaceX to cancel a scheduled Starlink launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Recovery operations in the Pacific, impacted by the hurricane, have forced the delay. The next launch opportunity is set for Monday, August 21.

This event marks the first hurricane or tropical storm landfall in Southern California since 1939. Weather forecasters are predicting significant impacts, including heavy rainfall and a risk of flash floods from San Diego to Las Vegas. Southern California and southern Nevada may see up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain, according to reports.

While still away from the coast, Hilary is already bringing strong winds, storm surge, and heavy rain to the coastal regions of Mexico.

Stay informed about the latest weather updates and heed the advice and warnings provided by local authorities to ensure your safety during this tropical storm.