Europe’s Most Active Volcano Erupts: Mount Etna Seen From Space

Europe’s most active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, erupted on Sunday after weeks of emitting peculiar smoke rings. The eruption was captured by Europe’s weather satellite MTGI-1, showing a thick plume of smoke rising from the crater early on Monday morning. The satellite image displayed the dark, sulfur-rich plume spreading southward from Sicily across the Mediterranean Sea towards the coast of Libya.

While the eruption produced impressive geysers of lava, it did not pose any immediate risk to residents of Sicily. However, local authorities closed a nearby airport due to high concentrations of volcanic ash in the air. Volcanic ash, containing molten rock particles, can be highly abrasive and is known to damage aircraft engines, making it a significant threat to aviation.

The eruption occurred after weeks of mild activity during which the volcano emitted large smoke rings. Volcanologists believe that this rare phenomenon happens when a bubble of gas bursts through the volcanic vent, the opening at the top of a volcano that allows magma and gases to reach the surface. Images of these smoke rings were shared on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter), by volcano experts and observers.

The smoke rings were so large that they were even distinguishable in satellite images. An Earth-observation researcher known as Kosmi discovered these rings in snapshots taken by Europe’s Earth-observation satellite Sentinel-2.

Italy’s Civil Protection Department issued a yellow warning for Etna’s activity, indicating a moderate level of volcanic activity. Although the volcano is known for frequent eruptions, it is typically not considered dangerous as its lava flows are slow-moving and take time to reach nearby settlements. However, the volcanic ash can disrupt air travel and worsen air quality in the Mediterranean region.