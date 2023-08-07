Satellite Imagery Helps Locate Fossils and Monitor Paleontological Resources

Satellite imagery has been found to be a useful tool for paleontologists in their search for fossil discoveries and in monitoring paleontological resources, according to research conducted at Petrified Forest National Park (PEFO) by the University of Oregon (UO). By examining multispectrum satellite imagery, researchers were able to identify individual fossil logs on the landscape by observing how light is reflected or absorbed. This method allows for the mapping of large areas without the need for physical exploration, reducing workloads and increasing worker safety.

The goal of the project is to locate fossil-rich areas using satellite imagery, which can assist in protecting sensitive areas within the park and identifying scientifically significant locations for research. While the technology is still developing, researchers believe that as image resolution improves, higher-resolution satellite imagery will become more accessible for monitoring purposes and fieldwork planning.

In addition to satellite imagery, drone footage is also being used to search for differences between fossils and rocks. However, regulations limit the use of drones in National Park Service units, and the direction of rock faces and maximum sun exposure need to be considered for optimal imaging. These challenges highlight the importance of considering alternative methods for fossil detection until satellite imagery technology becomes more advanced.

The success of using imagery to locate fossils depends on the landscape’s flatness and openness, with fewer obstructions. It also requires the fossil’s mineral composition to differ from its parent rock, which is determined by biological factors and the groundwater content during the fossilization process. Hydroxyapatite, a mineral found in bone, often remains intact in fossil bones, allowing researchers to study the original minerals produced by the animal millions of years ago. The process of permineralization and petrification over millions of years has led to the unique mineral composition of the petrified logs at PEFO.

While satellite imagery holds great potential for paleontological research and resource management, there are technical and political hurdles that need to be addressed before it can be widely adopted by land managers and agencies. Nevertheless, advancements in satellite technology and the use of alternative methods like drone footage provide promising opportunities for future fossil discoveries and resource monitoring.