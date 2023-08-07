Satellite Imagery Can Help Locate Fossils: Study

Satellite imagery has the potential to assist paleontologists in locating new fossil discoveries and monitoring paleontological resources. Researchers from the University of Oregon conducted a study at Petrified Forest National Park (PEFO) and published their findings in the journal Geological Magazine. The goal of the project is to map large areas using satellites, reducing the need for physical exploration and increasing worker safety.

The multispectrum satellite imagery used in the study included visible light, ultraviolet, and infrared radiation. By observing how light is reflected or absorbed on the landscape, researchers were able to distinguish individual fossil logs on the Crystal Forest Trail from the backdrop.

While this method may not directly find fossils, it can help identify areas where fossils are unlikely to be found. The limitations of this approach include the need for fossils to be larger than a single pixel and have a different mineral composition from the surrounding bedrock. The image resolution available to academic researchers also restricts their access to satellite data.

Drone footage is another viable option for locating fossils, but it still requires people on the ground to operate the equipment. Additionally, regulations limit the use of drones in National Park Service units. Drone footage can help researchers identify chemical differences between fossils and rocks, but factors like rock orientation and sunlight exposure impact the quality of the data obtained.

This method is most effective in flat and open landscapes with few obstructions. The mineral composition of the fossil compared to the parent rock is also an important factor in distinguishing fossils from other objects. Fossil bones often retain the minerals produced by the animal when it was alive, allowing researchers to analyze the minerals created millions of years ago.

The study conducted at PEFO was focused on petrified logs, which have a different mineral composition due to the permineralization process. Over millions of years, groundwater carries minerals that slowly replace the plant material, resulting in logs with a distinct mineral composition.

While the technology and techniques are still developing, satellite imagery and drone footage offer promising opportunities for paleontological research. As image resolution improves, researchers may gain access to higher-resolution images for monitoring and fieldwork planning. However, the use of drones within national parks remains limited due to environmental concerns and visitor disturbance.