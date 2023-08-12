Satellites Revealing the Impact of Heat Waves on Plants’ Photosynthesis

A recent scientific study has uncovered how periods of drought can affect photosynthesis throughout the day. The research indicates that plants in typically dry regions increase their CO2 intake in the morning during heat waves, but decrease photosynthesis in the mid-day and afternoon. The study utilized data from new-generation geostationary satellites.

The study was conducted by Dr. Benjamin Dechant, a physicist and ecologist at Leipzig University, and the Synthesis Center of the German Center for Integrative Biodiversity Research (iDiv). Dr. Dechant focuses his research on the spatial-temporal patterns and dynamics of plant photosynthesis, as well as leaf and treetop properties.

The data was collected during a heat wave in the United States in 2020, and Dr. Dechant provided valuable contributions to the publication by a South Korean research group. In an interview, he emphasized the significance of the findings. While this insight isn’t entirely novel, it had only been observed on a small scale in previous studies. The new study, however, quantified the shift towards morning photosynthesis on a larger scale using satellite measurements across the entire continental U.S. These results can enhance vegetation models and aid in predicting the global carbon cycle.

As global warming continues to rise, the phenomenon of shifted photosynthesis activity is expected to occur more frequently. This can have various effects on individual plants and entire ecosystems. During droughts and heat waves, plants must minimize water loss while maintaining a minimum level of photosynthesis. Prolonged extreme conditions and insufficient water intake may lead to plant mortality, especially for species not adapted to such environments.

At the ecosystem level, reduced water evaporation from leaves in the later part of the day can impact temperatures. This evaporation normally cools the air, but its decline can have negative consequences for animal species in those ecosystems and even affect urban areas. Additionally, it can contribute to intensified droughts through reduced evaporation.

The study utilized data from geostationary satellites, which remain stationary above the same location on Earth’s surface. These satellites have recently been equipped with sensors capable of monitoring vegetation, expanding their potential beyond communication and weather observations. Although their spatial resolution may not match conventional satellites, their high temporal resolution enables continuous measurements throughout the day. This is particularly valuable for research that requires consistent observations throughout the diurnal cycle, which would otherwise only be possible with ground-based towers.

In the future, a network of geostationary satellites will provide extensive coverage, allowing for continuous measurements almost worldwide. The upcoming ESA satellite Sentinel-4, scheduled to launch next year, will be part of the Copernicus program and contribute to this network.

This research sheds light on the impact of heat waves on plants’ photosynthesis and emphasizes the valuable role of geostationary satellites in vegetation research. The findings can contribute to understanding and mitigating the effects of climate change on ecosystems and the global carbon cycle.

Source: Leipzig University