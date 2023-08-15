Hawksbill Turtles Travel Long Distances to Forage at the Great Barrier Reef

For the first time, a study has revealed that many hawksbill turtles satellite-tagged in Papua New Guinea’s (PNG) Conflict Islands swim more than 1,000 km to reach the Great Barrier Reef to forage. This journey takes them more than a month. On the other hand, hawksbills tagged in northeast Queensland’s Milman Island stayed in Australian waters, mostly swimming north to forage in Torres Strait and around western Cape York.

The research emphasizes the importance of safeguarding hawksbill migratory routes and foraging habitats in northeast Australia. The Queensland and Australian governments have committed to phasing out commercial gill nets in the Great Barrier Reef, which has been applauded by conservationists. Improved protection in northeast Australia and the reefs surrounding Cape York is critical for the conservation of hawksbill populations in the region.

The Queensland study assessed the mortality risk to hawksbills, particularly in western Cape York where there is currently little to no protection. Threats to the species include fishing nets and ghost gear, direct harvest, and increasing sand temperatures due to climate change. The findings highlight the need to remove gill nets from the Great Barrier Reef and establish new net-free areas in the western Cape. Independent scrutiny of commercial fishing in hawksbill home ranges is also necessary to accurately assess the impact on the species.

The study also revealed that the hawksbill populations nesting in the Conflict Islands and Kavieng, both in Papua New Guinea, are genetically distinct from each other and other known Asia-Pacific stocks. This brings the total number of genetically distinct hawksbill populations in the Asia-Pacific region to nine. Each population will need separate management strategies to ensure their recovery.

There is no legislation in PNG to protect hawksbills, although the significance of the species may prompt a change in the future. Stronger regional co-management and cooperation between PNG and the Australian Government is necessary due to the migratory and foraging connectivity between the two regions.

Overall, the study provides valuable insights into the migration patterns and genetic diversity of hawksbill turtles, highlighting the need for conservation efforts to protect these critically endangered species.