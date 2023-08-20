CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Tropical Storm Emily: Location, Wind, and Pressure

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 20, 2023
The center of Tropical Storm Emily is currently located near latitude 19.5 North and longitude 38.8 West. It is approximately 1000 miles WNW of The Cabo Verde Islands.

Emily is moving in a west-northwest direction at a speed of 10 mph (17 km/h). This motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

Satellite wind data indicates that the maximum sustained winds of the storm are around 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Today, there is not expected to be much change in the strength of the storm, followed by a gradual weakening. By Tuesday, Emily is likely to become a post-tropical remnant low.

The tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km) from the center of the storm.

The estimated minimum central pressure of Emily is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).

Currently, there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect due to Tropical Storm Emily. As for land hazards, there are none at the moment.

