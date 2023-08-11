Satellite Transponder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028

The global satellite transponder market reached a size of US$ 21.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 29.3 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028.

A satellite transponder is a device that receives and re-transmits electromagnetic signals between a ground station and a satellite. It acts as a relay station, receiving signals from an earth station, amplifying and filtering them, and then transmitting them back to a different location on the ground. Each satellite typically has multiple transponders operating on different frequencies, enabling the handling of multiple channels simultaneously.

The increasing demand for satellite-based communication, including high-speed internet, video streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive applications, is driving the growth of the satellite transponder market. The rising number of satellite launches also contributes to market expansion. Governments are investing in satellite-based communication infrastructure to improve connectivity in remote areas and support defense and security applications, further propelling market growth.

The market is segmented by bandwidth (C-Band, KU-Band, KA-Band, K-Band, and Others), service (Leasing, Maintenance and Support, and Others), application (Commercial Communications, Government Communications, Navigation, Remote Sensing, R&D, and Others), and region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players in the satellite transponder market include SES S.A., Arabsat, Eutelsat S.A., Intelsat Corporation, Embratel Star One, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Sky Satellite LLC, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, HISPASAT S.A., Singtel Group, and Telesat.

