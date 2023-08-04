A New Tool for Monitoring Logging in Old Growth Forests in BC

Stand.earth has introduced Forest Eye, a satellite tool that provides insight into the current cutting of old growth trees in British Columbia. The tool, developed in partnership with Age of Union, aims to raise awareness about the logging of rare and at-risk old growth forests in the province.

Forest Eye utilizes remote sensing, satellite imagery, and GIS mapping to identify instances of road-building, logging, and forest cover loss in vulnerable old growth areas. The tool is designed to be disruptive, transparent, and supportive of public mobilization and local community efforts to halt old growth logging and hold the BC government accountable.

According to Angeline Robertson, Senior Investigative Researcher with Stand.earth Research Group, Forest Eye aims to shed light on the ongoing destruction of the province’s last remaining old growth forests using cutting-edge research and technology.

Tzeporah Berman, the International Program Director with Stand.earth, emphasizes the importance of preserving these old growth forests to mitigate the effects of climate change. As British Columbia experiences its worst wildfire season in the 21st century, Berman highlights the scientific consensus that these rare forests are crucial for protecting against climate impacts.

Forest Eye offers subscription-based alerts via email or text, allowing the public to stay informed about developments in old growth logging. Additionally, the tool provides a map of alerts, a searchable archive of past notifications, and satellite imagery for further exploration.

By making this information accessible to the public, Stand.earth and Age of Union hope to raise awareness, empower local communities, and advocate for the preservation of British Columbia’s invaluable old growth forests.