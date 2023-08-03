Jamaica Tourism Minister and Pontifical Catholic University of Chile Collaborate on Tourism Resilience

Discussions were held between the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and senior members of the University of Chile to explore potential collaboration in the field of tourism resilience. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, established 135 years ago, is the top-ranking university in Chile with 34 schools and institutes across 18 faculties.

Minister Bartlett expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with the prestigious university, stating that their research capabilities and models will contribute to enhancing Jamaica’s programs in resilience. The university also maintains an affiliation with the University of the West Indies in Jamaica through the Hemispheric University Consortium, which fosters collaboration among students, faculty, and researchers in the region.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC), emphasized the alignment between GTRCMC and the University of Chile in terms of academic rigor. This collaboration will strengthen their joint efforts in promoting tourism resilience.

The establishment of a Satellite Centre at the University of Chile will be the third of its kind in the Latin American region. The previous two centers were established at the University of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador and the University of Belgrano in Argentina. This expansion aims to facilitate the exchange of ideas and build global capacity in tourism resilience.

Minister Bartlett highlighted the increased importance of resilience in the face of recent global disruptions that have negatively affected the tourism industry. Collaborative initiatives like this will play a crucial role in mitigating the impacts of such disruptions.

With this partnership, the Jamaica Tourism Minister and the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile are taking concrete steps to enhance tourism resilience and find innovative solutions for the challenges faced by the industry.