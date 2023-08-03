Jamaica Tourism Minister Partners with Pontifical Catholic University of Chile for Tourism Resilience

Discussions were recently held between the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and senior members of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile. This prestigious university, established 135 years ago, is recognized as the number one university in Chile, with 34 schools and institutes under its umbrella.

Minister Bartlett expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, stating that their research capabilities and models will greatly enhance the programs in tourism resilience. This collaboration is part of the ongoing work of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) to build resilience worldwide.

In addition to this partnership, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile is also affiliated with the University of the West Indies in Jamaica through the Hemispheric University Consortium. This consortium, established in April 2018, serves as a platform for collaboration among students, faculty, and researchers from various universities in the hemisphere. Coordinated by the University of Miami, the consortium includes universities from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, and the United States.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the GTRCMC, highlighted the alignment between the center and the University of Chile in terms of academic rigor. Together, they aim to strengthen their efforts in tourism resilience.

The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile will house the third Satellite Centre in Latin America, following the establishment of centers at the University of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador and the University of Belgrano in Argentina earlier this year. This expansion allows for a global exchange of ideas to further develop the capacity for tourism resilience.

Minister Bartlett emphasized the importance of this partnership in light of recent global disruptions that have adversely affected the tourism industry. By collaborating with renowned academic institutions, like the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Jamaica aims to strengthen its resilience in the face of future challenges.