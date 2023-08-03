Jamaica Establishes Satellite Centre for Tourism Resilience at Pontifical Catholic University of Chile

Discussions were held between the Jamaica Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, and senior members of the University of Chile yesterday. The Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, which was established 135 years ago, is the top-ranking university in Chile, with 34 schools and institutes grouped into 18 faculties.

Minister Bartlett expressed his enthusiasm about partnering with this prestigious university, stating that their research capabilities and models would enhance the programs in resilience of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC). The GTRCMC is committed to building resilience globally.

It is worth mentioning that the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile has an existing affiliation with the University of the West Indies in Jamaica through the Hemispheric University Consortium. This consortium was created in April 2018 to facilitate collaboration among students, faculty, and researchers in the hemisphere. It includes universities from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, and the United States, with coordination by the University of Miami.

Professor Lloyd Waller, Executive Director of the GTRCMC, highlighted the alignment between the GTRCMC and the University of Chile based on academic rigor. This partnership will contribute to the joint efforts in tourism resilience.

The Satellite Centre at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile will be the third one in the Latin American region. Two centers have already been established at the University of Simon Bolivar in Ecuador and the University of Belgrano in Argentina in October this year.

Minister Bartlett emphasized the importance of expanding their reach and gathering ideas from across the globe to strengthen capacity in tourism resilience. This is particularly crucial in light of recent global disruptions that have negatively impacted the tourism industry.