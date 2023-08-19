CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Hurricane Hilary Approaches West Coast, Bring Historic Amount of Rain

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 19, 2023
A mass of clouds moved over the southern part of the United States’ West Coast overnight into Saturday, August 19, as Hurricane Hilary approached the region. Satellite timelapse imagery released by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere (CIRA) shows the storm swirling across parts of Mexico and southern California.

As of Saturday afternoon, Hurricane Hilary was graded as a category 4 hurricane and had the potential to bring an “historic amount of rain to the southwestern US,” according to CIRA. The National Weather Service forecasted heavy rain and flash flooding for the area on Saturday afternoon.

While additional information about the storm’s path and potential impact is not available, it is important for residents in the region to stay updated with local news and follow any evacuation orders or safety precautions issued by relevant authorities.

Hurricanes can have devastating consequences, including widespread damage, power outages, and the potential for loss of life. It is crucial to take these storms seriously and be prepared with emergency supplies, such as food, water, flashlights, and medications.

Remain vigilant and stay tuned to reliable weather sources for the latest updates and guidance.

