Integrating Satellite Technology as Part of a Hybrid Connectivity Strategy

Public transportation vehicles face challenges in maintaining uninterrupted connectivity, particularly in rural or remote areas with limited cellular or fiber infrastructure. To address this issue, the integration of satellite technology as part of a hybrid connectivity strategy can ensure reliable and robust connections.

The demand for internet data on public transportation has steadily increased with the evolution of wireless communication technologies. However, delivering adequate coverage and capacity along public transport routes can be challenging, especially in sparsely populated areas. This creates cellular “not-spots” on longer routes passing through rural regions.

To optimize bandwidth allocation and enhance connectivity, transport operators can leverage Icomera’s SureWAN™ link aggregation protocol. SureWAN allows onboard routers to intelligently connect to multiple communication networks simultaneously, including satellite, cellular, and trackside networks. By combining the capacity of these networks, uninterrupted connectivity is ensured for both passengers and onboard systems, even in challenging geographical environments.

Icomera continuously develops its solutions to incorporate emerging communication technologies. Over the years, they have seamlessly integrated cellular technologies from 3G to 5G, leveraging their capabilities to provide high-speed internet access and reliable connectivity.

Satellite technology, particularly the emergence of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, has become an attractive option for transport operators. Satellite connectivity, in combination with cellular and trackside networks, addresses connectivity challenges in remote areas. It effectively covers “not-spots” and provides seamless connectivity throughout the journey. Additionally, satellite technology serves as a crucial redundancy option, ensuring continuous connectivity during outages or failures in ground-based infrastructure.

It is important to note that ground-based network infrastructure offers lower cost data transmission compared to satellite technology. In urban environments, the aggregation of 5G and LTE-A networks using Icomera SureWAN is often sufficient. Private trackside networks also offer enhanced throughput in rural or challenging environments.

Integrating multiple Communications Service Providers (CSPs) offers benefits in terms of network reliability and availability. By aggregating connectivity across multiple CSPs, transport operators can mitigate risks and ensure uninterrupted service.

LEO satellites offer advantages over MEO and GEO satellites. They have reduced latency due to their proximity to the Earth’s surface and provide higher data throughput. These advantages make LEO satellite technology an appealing choice for transport operators to consider.

