Increasing Satellite Traffic: A Challenge for Radio Astronomers

Satellites in orbit present a growing challenge for radio astronomers. The number of satellites in orbit has been increasing rapidly in recent years, and this trend is projected to continue. Currently, there are around 8,000 satellites in orbit, but in the next 5-10 years, estimates suggest that this number could reach anywhere between 20,000 and 100,000.

The presence of satellites poses a problem for radio astronomers, who rely on sensitive antennas to detect and amplify radio waves from space. These signals are very weak, so the antennas must amplify them greatly in order to study them in detail. However, the signals from satellites, intentional or unintentional, can interfere with these faint celestial signals.

Not all radio telescopes are equally affected by satellite interference. Larger and more sensitive antennas are more prone to picking up satellite signals and suffering from increased background noise. Radio astronomy tries to mitigate noise by building telescopes in remote areas with low levels of man-made radio interference.

Satellites can interfere with radio observations in multiple ways. Sometimes, the frequency band used by the satellite is close to the band reserved for radio astronomy, causing “leakage” of radiation into the adjacent band. Additionally, the sheer number of satellites in orbit presents a challenge. Previously, geostationary satellites were not a major concern as their positions were fixed, but low-orbit satellites constantly move and their increasing numbers make it more likely for them to interfere with astronomical observations.

As the satellite traffic in orbit increases, the odds of a satellite crossing the main field of view of a radio antenna also increase, posing a risk of ruining astronomical observations. This issue is particularly challenging for the Square Kilometer Array Observatory (SKAO), a large-scale project that aims to provide the most advanced radio astronomy resolution to date. To ensure its effectiveness, SKAO sites must be built in remote areas with minimal radio interference, but satellites are not subject to the same national legislations.

In conclusion, the increasing number of satellites in orbit presents a significant challenge for radio astronomers. The interference caused by satellite signals hampers their ability to detect and study faint celestial signals, potentially impacting important astronomical research. Efforts are being made to mitigate this interference, but the rapid growth of satellite traffic poses ongoing challenges for the field of radio astronomy.