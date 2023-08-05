New Combination of Satellites Helps Spot Methane Super-emitters

A combination of connected satellites now allows for the detection of methane super-emitters with remarkable accuracy and almost real-time capabilities. Methane is a potent greenhouse gas responsible for a quarter of human-induced global warming. While it remains in the atmosphere for a shorter duration than CO2, its impact on climate change is significant.

Researchers are now able to detect methane super-emitters around the world using a tiered approach with satellites. The initial low-resolution global scans provided by Sentinel-5P are followed by pinpointed spotting of emitters by Sentinel-3 and Sentinel-2, which offer increasing spatial resolution. This breakthrough in satellite technology is a crucial development for climate change mitigation efforts.

The Copernicus program, led by the European Space Agency (ESA), provides satellite data that supports scientists in monitoring climate change and implementing mitigation strategies. One of the main challenges is addressing methane emissions, the second most important greenhouse gas contributing to climate change. By combining data from three Copernicus satellites – Sentinel-5P, Sentinel-3, and Sentinel-2 – researchers can now identify and zoom in on methane hot spots and determine the sources of super-emitters.

Accurate detection of methane emissions is crucial for evidence-based decision-making and successful mitigation of global warming caused by human activities. The launch of the Sentinel 5 Precursor satellite in 2017, equipped with the TROPOspheric Monitoring Instrument (Tropomi), was highly anticipated. Tropomi scans the entire globe every day and provides resolution at a city scale (7 x 5.5 km2). The results have been impressive, with Tropomi’s global coverage identifying methane emission hot spots worldwide.

To enhance detection capabilities, high-resolution observations from Canadian GHGSat satellites (with a resolution of 25 meters) have been used to target the identified Tropomi hot spots. This approach has revealed various methane super-emitters, ranging from fossil fuel facilities to individual landfills. However, GHGSat observations do not cover the entire world, and only a portion of the data is publicly available.

To address these limitations, the use of Sentinel-2 and Sentinel-3 satellites has been crucial. Sentinel-2, with its high-resolution observations (20 m) and global coverage every 5 days, can detect major methane leaks, particularly in desert regions. Sentinel-3, with its daily global coverage, can pinpoint the largest methane point sources to within 500×500 m2, complementing the capabilities of Tropomi and Sentinel-2. This is especially important for identifying short-term methane emissions and large leaks that occur over a few hours.

The tiered approach of combining data from Sentinel-5P, Sentinel-3, and Sentinel-2 has proven successful in quickly and precisely identifying methane super-emitters. This approach allows for the zooming in on specific facilities and offers increasingly high-resolution views, making it possible to examine large but transient emissions. For example, the tiered use of these satellites enabled the identification of methane leaks along a Russian gas pipeline, demonstrating the effectiveness of this approach for methane mitigation.

The development of this new combination of satellites provides a powerful tool in the fight against climate change. By accurately identifying methane super-emitters and their sources, researchers and decision-makers can take evidence-based actions to mitigate the effects of this potent greenhouse gas on our planet.