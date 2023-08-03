Social Enterprise CottonConnect Conducts Feasibility Study on Climate Advice for Cotton Farmers

London-based social enterprise CottonConnect has partnered with UK environmental modelling consultancy Assimila to carry out a feasibility study. The study aims to explore how climate advice can assist farmers in making crucial decisions at various stages of the cotton production cycle.

The project, known as ‘Combat Against Climate Change on Cotton Communities’ or C5, is supported by the European Space Agency’s EO Science for Society Programme. It is the first system of its kind that focuses on the experiences of cotton farmers and pickers, aiming to not only help them protect their crops but also their own health.

During the feasibility study, CottonConnect will work with Assimila to assess the potential benefits of climate advice for cotton farmers. This will involve using environmental modelling tools developed by Assimila to understand the impact of climate change on cotton crops. The study will also investigate the effectiveness of providing farmers with this advice to help them make more informed decisions.

By understanding the specific challenges faced by cotton farmers, CottonConnect aims to mitigate the threats that climate change poses to the industry. The project will provide valuable information and recommendations to farmers, helping them adopt sustainable farming practices and adapt to changing climatic conditions.

Through the collaboration with Assimila, CottonConnect aims to develop a system that integrates climate advice directly into the decision-making processes of cotton farmers. The ultimate goal is to enable farmers to make informed choices that can improve their livelihoods and the resilience of their communities.

This feasibility study highlights the growing recognition of the importance of climate advice in the agricultural sector. By leveraging advanced modelling techniques and cutting-edge technology, CottonConnect and Assimila aim to empower cotton farmers to navigate the challenges of climate change and secure a more sustainable future for the industry.