Colorado Startup True Anomaly Opens Manufacturing Facility for Satellite Production

Colorado-based startup True Anomaly has recently unveiled its new 35,000 square-foot manufacturing facility named GravityWorks. This facility will serve as the production hub for the company’s Jackal spacecraft. With the establishment of this facility, True Anomaly aims to produce a “mission-ready” satellite every five days.

GravityWorks has been designed to meet any volume of spacecraft required by customers. The CEO of True Anomaly, Even Rogers, stated that the facility’s purpose is to address tactical problems and provide innovative solutions at the intersection of hardware, software, and AI.

The Jackal spacecraft developed by True Anomaly specializes in rendezvous and proximity operations, enabling them to perform close approaches. This capability proves valuable for satellite servicing missions such as in-orbit refueling or repairs.

During the grand opening event at the factory in Centennial, Colorado, Rogers announced that True Anomaly had received authorization from both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Federal Communications Commission. This authorization allows the Jackal vehicle to conduct rendezvous and proximity missions. The spacecraft is also permitted to use its onboard sensors for collecting various forms of imagery from the space environment, known as non-Earth imaging. This enables the Jackal to collect data even in poor lighting conditions, such as when the spacecraft is in Earth’s shadow.

These recent authorizations and the new manufacturing space mark significant milestones for True Anomaly. Earlier this year, the startup emerged from stealth mode and announced raising $30 million in private capital. Additionally, it plans to launch two Jackal spacecraft in February 2024 to provide training range services.

True Anomaly intends to offer its capabilities to the Space Force as it develops plans for a National Space Test and Training Complex. This complex will include simulated and in-space capabilities to train operators and validate new systems.