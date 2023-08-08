Satellite Services Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

The satellite services market is expected to reach $144.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2019 to 2026. The increase in demand for earth-observing applications in developed regions and the high demand for satellite services from the commercial aviation sector are the major factors driving the market growth.

The market is segmented based on type and end-user industry. The types of satellite services include consumer services, fixed satellite services, mobile satellite services, remote sensing, and space flight management services. The consumer services segment dominated the market in 2018, thanks to the large consumer base in Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The end-user industries for satellite services include media & entertainment, government, aviation, defense, aerospace, retail & enterprise, and others. The media & entertainment segment captured the highest market share in 2018.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the satellite services market. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are focusing on improving their connectivity, leading to an increased demand for satellite broadband and fixed satellite services in the communication sector.

Key players in the satellite services market include Inmarsat plc, Intersputnik, MEASAT, PCCW Global, Intelsat, SES S.A., Eutelsat Communications SA, Viasat, Inc., Echostar Corporation, China Satellite Communications Co., Ltd. (China Satcom), Thuraya Telecommunications Company, and Asia Satellite Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

In conclusion, the satellite services market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for earth-observing applications and the commercial aviation sector. Asia-Pacific is projected to be a major growth market, with a focus on improving connectivity.