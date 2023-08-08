Charlie Ergen Reunites Dish Network and EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

Charlie Ergen, the 70-year-old billionaire, has announced a plan to reunite Dish Network, the $4.5 billion pay-TV operator, with the smaller EchoStar infrastructure business. This move comes 15 years after Ergen initially split his satellite empire. While not the most exciting merger, there is a possibility of extracting some benefit.

The earlier spinoff in 2008 failed to live up to Ergen’s promise of “unlocking additional value.” Dish Network has seen a total shareholder loss of 73% since the split, while EchoStar generated only a 27% return. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite Index showed a return of over 500% over the same period.

Given Ergen’s reputation for being frugal, the cost savings from merging the two companies he chairs are expected to be limited. It is estimated that the merger will reduce costs by approximately $75 million per year, which is less than 1% of their combined operating expenses and capital expenditures.

The main objective behind this merger is to transfer EchoStar’s $1.9 billion of cash onto Dish Network’s strained balance sheet. Dish Network aims to make better use of its significant portfolio of wireless spectrum. Dish shareholders, who will hold 69% of the combined entity, are offering a modest 13% premium to EchoStar shareholders.

This reunion is an opportunity for Dish Network to buy some valuable time and potentially turn its fortunes around.