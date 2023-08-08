CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Satellite

Charlie Ergen Reunites Dish Network and EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Charlie Ergen Reunites Dish Network and EchoStar in All-Stock Deal

Charlie Ergen, the 70-year-old billionaire, has announced a plan to reunite Dish Network, the $4.5 billion pay-TV operator, with the smaller EchoStar infrastructure business. This move comes 15 years after Ergen initially split his satellite empire. While not the most exciting merger, there is a possibility of extracting some benefit.

The earlier spinoff in 2008 failed to live up to Ergen’s promise of “unlocking additional value.” Dish Network has seen a total shareholder loss of 73% since the split, while EchoStar generated only a 27% return. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite Index showed a return of over 500% over the same period.

Given Ergen’s reputation for being frugal, the cost savings from merging the two companies he chairs are expected to be limited. It is estimated that the merger will reduce costs by approximately $75 million per year, which is less than 1% of their combined operating expenses and capital expenditures.

The main objective behind this merger is to transfer EchoStar’s $1.9 billion of cash onto Dish Network’s strained balance sheet. Dish Network aims to make better use of its significant portfolio of wireless spectrum. Dish shareholders, who will hold 69% of the combined entity, are offering a modest 13% premium to EchoStar shareholders.

This reunion is an opportunity for Dish Network to buy some valuable time and potentially turn its fortunes around.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Satellite

Starfish Space Secures $1.8 Million to Develop Satellite Guidance Software

Aug 8, 2023 Robert Andrew
Satellite

Phase Four’s Maxwell Block 3 Thruster

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Satellite

Spire Global Awarded Space Services Contract by GHGSat

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

AI

Portneuf Regional Medical Center Implements Virtual Nurse Technology for Improved Patient Care

Aug 8, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Pokémon Presents: August 2023 Announcements

Aug 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
AI

Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Science

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
AI

Nvidia Announces More Powerful GH200 Super Chip for Generative AI Workloads

Aug 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments