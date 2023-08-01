Global Satellite Propulsion System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.72% from 2022 to 2027

The satellite propulsion system market is projected to grow by USD 12,320.9 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. The market growth is primarily driven by the emergence of low-cost satellites.

The adoption of new-generation and reusable launch vehicles in the satellite systems domain is transforming the market. Many countries, such as India and SpaceX, are focusing on launching innovative and cost-effective satellites. For example, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to introduce low-cost satellite launch vehicles, while India’s Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) has successfully undergone flight testing. SpaceX is also developing a fully reusable space launch vehicle to reduce satellite launch costs and create new opportunities for low-cost satellite-based services.

One emerging trend in the satellite propulsion market is the use of inert gases, particularly Xenon, for electric propulsion in satellites. Xenon is chosen due to its density, ionization potential, and inertness, making it suitable for satellite orbit raising and station-keeping functions. Electric engines powered by Xenon can increase satellite load capacity and significantly reduce launch costs. Technavio predicts that over 30% of the satellite market will adopt Xenon-driven electric propulsion technology in the coming years.

The market is segmented based on propulsion type, application, and geography. The chemical propulsion segment is expected to see significant growth during the forecast period. However, all-electric propulsion systems may face challenges with insufficient thrust generation, particularly in withstanding satellite launches and space exposure conditions.

Key market participants in the satellite propulsion system market include Airbus SE, ArianeGroup, CU Aerospace, and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., among others. These vendors should focus on the growth prospects in fast-growing segments and maintain their positions in slow-growing segments to make the most of the opportunities and overcome challenges.