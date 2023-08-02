Satellite Propulsion System Market Set to Grow by USD 12,320.9 Million

The satellite propulsion system market is expected to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2027, with a projected increase of USD 12,320.9 million, according to a report by Technavio. The market is estimated to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.72% during the forecast period. The rise of low-cost satellites is a key driver of this growth.

The satellite systems industry is undergoing a transformation due to the adoption of new-generation and reusable launch vehicles. Many countries have prioritized the launch of innovative and cost-effective satellites. For example, in 2020, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) announced plans to introduce low-cost satellite launch vehicles through re-engineering and redesigning. India’s Reusable Launch Vehicle-Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) also successfully underwent flight testing the same year. Additionally, SpaceX is actively developing a fully reusable space launch vehicle to reduce satellite launch costs and create opportunities for low-cost satellite-based services.

The market is fragmented, with major players including Airbus SE, ArianeGroup, and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. The emergence of low-cost satellites presents growth opportunities, but market participants face challenges in generating sufficient thrust with all-electric propulsion systems. To maximize opportunities, vendors should focus on fast-growing segments while maintaining positions in slow-growing segments.

One emerging trend in the market is the propulsion of satellites using inert gases like xenon. Xenon, an exceptionally rare gaseous element on Earth, is suitable for electric propulsion in satellites due to its density, ionization potential, and inertness. Electric engines powered by xenon can significantly increase satellite load capacity and reduce launch costs. Technavio predicts that over 30% of the satellite market will adopt xenon-driven electric propulsion technology in the coming years.

The market is segmented by type, application, and geography. The chemical propulsion segment is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. Chemical propulsion systems have traditionally been preferred for satellite missions, but nano and microsatellite designs require alternative solutions.

However, the market may face hindrances due to insufficient thrust generation with all-electric propulsion systems. While these systems offer advantages, they have challenges in withstanding launch and space exposure conditions. For example, electric-powered satellites initially provide less thrust compared to chemical fuels, resulting in longer time for proper orbital adjustments.

In conclusion, the satellite propulsion system market is set to experience substantial growth driven by the emergence of low-cost satellites. Vendors should focus on growth prospects in fast-growing segments while addressing challenges associated with all-electric propulsion systems.