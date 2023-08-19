New satellite photos from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reveal the presence of Hurricane Hilary approaching Southern California. The images, taken at different times, show the storm gathering strength as it moves closer to the region.

The first image, captured on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. PST, displays Hurricane Hilary in the bottom right corner, gaining strength southeast of Baja California. As the storm progresses, it becomes more visible, as depicted in the next image, taken on Thursday at the same time.

By Thursday afternoon, the eye of the storm is distinctly discernible as Hurricane Hilary approaches Baja California. In the final image taken on Friday at 1 p.m. PST, the hurricane has gained even more strength and is beginning to pass over Baja California Sur.

According to meteorological experts, Hurricane Hilary, currently a Category 4 hurricane, is anticipated to weaken before reaching Southern California. It is likely to make landfall late Sunday or early Monday as a tropical storm, with less severe wind speeds compared to its current intensity.

Although the storm’s wind force is expected to lessen, experts caution about the potential for significant rainfall, particularly in dry areas. This heavy rainfall can pose serious flood risks to affected regions.

Historically, no hurricane has ever made landfall in California, and the last time a tropical storm hit the state was in 1939. However, in September of the previous year, Tropical Storm Kay almost reached California’s shores, bringing some rainfall. It is rare for intact tropical cyclones to venture so far north and east along the Pacific Coast of North America, according to UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain.

As newer satellite photos become available, this page will be updated with the latest information on Hurricane Hilary’s progression.