Satellite Photos Reveal North Korea Discharged Dam Water Without Notice

Satellite photos have discovered that North Korea released water from a dam in the border area, despite South Korea’s request for prior notice, according to a report by a US-based radio company. The Hwanggang Dam, located in the upper region of the Imjin River, was seen discharging water through open floodgates on July 20, causing visible water turbulence. The media reported that the water discharges continued on Monday, with more floodgates seen open on Thursday.

Concerns have been raised about potential flooding in areas south of the border due to the dam’s water releases during the summer months in recent years. However, the latest discharges were not enough to cause a flood in the lower region of the Imjin River in South Korea. A researcher at the Korea Institute for Security Strategy stated that the discharges seemed to be made to control the water level.

The South Korean government had made repeated requests to Pyongyang for prior notice if water was to be released from the dam. This request was based on an inter-Korean agreement signed in October 2009, which stated that the North would notify the South in advance of any planned water releases. This agreement was put in place after an incident in which six South Koreans lost their lives due to water being discharged from the dam without notice. However, North Korea has not implemented the agreement since 2011.