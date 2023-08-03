Last Satellite Launched to Clear C-Band Spectrum for 5G in the U.S.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the last of twelve C-band video relay satellites early on Thursday. These satellites were purchased by Intelsat and SES to assist in the clearance of spectrum for the rollout of 5G wireless services in the United States. Intelsat and SES are expected to receive nearly $9 billion in incentive payments from 5G cell network operators once they clear the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is overseeing the transition of this spectrum from satellite services to terrestrial 5G.

The auction for the C-band spectrum took place in 2020, with Verizon and AT&T securing the majority of the $80 billion auction. To facilitate the transition to 5G, Intelsat and SES purchased new satellites specifically designed to operate in a different portion of the C-band spectrum. Despite the trend towards internet connectivity, there is still a significant market for traditional C-band services, primarily for cable television and video distribution.

The agreement between satellite operators, 5G service providers, and the FCC stipulated that Intelsat and SES would receive incentives if they fully transitioned off the lower 300 MHz of C-band spectrum by December 2023, two years before the mandated deadline. Intelsat and SES began launching these new satellites last year, with the final satellite, Galaxy 37, launched by Intelsat aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Built by Maxar, the satellite will maneuver itself into geostationary orbit over the equator and is expected to be ready for operational service in October.

SES has also completed its C-band clearing work with the launch of its last new C-band satellites in March. The proceeds from SES’s clearing operation will amount to $3.97 billion. The intense satellite deployments by Intelsat and SES for the C-band clearing program have been a boon for satellite manufacturers and launch companies.

In total, twelve C-band satellites were launched on seven rockets. The successful completion of the C-band clearing program paves the way for the rollout of 5G wireless services in the United States and marks a significant accomplishment for both Intelsat and SES.