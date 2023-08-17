CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Finnish Forests See a Decline in Illegal Logging due to Effective Monitoring

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 17, 2023
Reported cases of illegal logging in Finnish forests have significantly decreased in recent years. The Finnish Forest Centre, a state-funded organization, has been employing satellite images since 2019 to effectively detect unauthorized logging activities that do not comply with the Forest Act. The organization specifically focuses on monitoring logging near bodies of water.

In 2020, the Forest Centre identified nearly 300 instances of suspected forest law violations. However, by 2021, this number had already dropped to 183. Last year, 130 cases were detected, with 48 of them undergoing police investigation and 17 resulting in fines.

The decline in reported infringements can be attributed to the effective monitoring efforts and the improvements made by forest operators in their systems and practices. Proactive control and better adherence to legal obligations have also played a significant role, with forest planning stages taking legal requirements into account more diligently.

Furthermore, proactive monitoring has helped protect areas that require special attention, such as habitats of endangered species, archeological sites, and areas of special importance under the Forest Act. The Forest Centre notifies landowners, logging right-holders, and relevant authorities about these areas before any logging activity takes place. Each year, around 125,000 notifications of forest use are submitted to authorities, and last year, over 20,000 of these notifications received proactive monitoring-related guidance from the Forest Centre.

In addition to monitoring, pre-felling field inspections are also conducted to advise forest owners and operators on sustainable land management practices. Last year, 570 such inspections took place.

Recent research has highlighted the concerning decline in forest growth in Finland, which has affected the forests’ ability to absorb carbon dioxide. Forests play a crucial role in achieving Finland’s climate goals by acting as a carbon sink for unavoidable emissions.

