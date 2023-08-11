Portable Mobile Hotspots Arrive in Maui to Restore Internet Service and Assist Wildfire Victims

Portable mobile hotspots have been brought to Maui to restore Internet service and aid victims of a devastating wildfire. The fire, which has claimed the lives of at least 55 people, has left around 1,000 individuals on the Hawaiian island still unaccounted for. The destruction caused by the fire has resulted in a loss of communication systems, leaving many unable to confirm their safety.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green highlighted the challenge faced by rescue efforts, as power, internet, phone, and radio services have been disrupted. To address this issue, Verizon has deployed satellite-based mobile hotspots to evacuation sites on Maui, along with heavier equipment from Honolulu. This equipment, including mobile units on wheels and satellite trailers, aims to connect to the carrier’s service via satellite and restore communication.

Furthermore, AT&T is working to deploy Satellite Cells on Light Trucks, drones with cell support, and other equipment to augment communication capabilities on the island. T-Mobile has reported that its sites are holding up well, but power outages may affect their service. To resolve this, they are utilizing portable generators to restore power at impacted sites.

The fire began on Tuesday, propelled by strong winds and exceptionally dry summer conditions. Residents and visitors in Lahaina had little time to take precautions before the fire engulfed the area. As recovery efforts continue, search and rescue teams with cadaver dogs are being dispatched from California and Washington to assist in locating missing individuals.

The situation in Maui is being closely monitored, and efforts are underway to restore services and bring aid to those affected.