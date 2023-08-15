OCD Boosts Disaster Response with Satellite Communication Kits

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has acquired portable satellite communication kits that will enhance its disaster response and reporting capabilities. The 22 kits, provided by Diversified Financial Network Inc. (DFNN Inc.), will enable field responders to provide accurate information on casualties and damage as well as expedite the delivery of essential services to affected communities during calamities and emergencies.

The satellite communication kits, known as “SpaceX Starling,” will also support the emergency communication capability of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) in remote and rural areas. This donation from DFNN Inc. will strengthen the communications capabilities of OCD, as well as the DRRM councils and local governments across the archipelago.

The kits are designed to be low-maintenance and have low operational costs. They are easily deployable due to their mobility and portability, and can be operated by a single person. In addition to providing communication during disasters, the Starlink kits can deliver high-speed internet for virtual conferences and video calls.

DFNN Inc. Executive Chairman Ramon Garcia Jr. expressed their organization’s commitment to supporting the Philippines’ disaster management system. By providing Starlink connectivity to critical government functions, particularly in disaster risk reduction, DFNN Inc. aims to ensure that communication is never compromised even in the most challenging moments caused by natural disasters.

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) serves as the implementing arm and secretariat of the NDRRMC. It also provides emergency communications support to local government units affected by disasters. The acquisition of these satellite communication kits will significantly enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of disaster response and reporting efforts in the country.