Chairman of ISRO Confident in Progress of Chandrayaan 3 Lunar Mission

Aug 8, 2023
The Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, has expressed confidence in the progress of the forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. He reassured that all systems are operating as planned and provided updates on the successful launch of GSAT-24.

Chandrayaan 3, India’s third lunar exploration mission, aims to build upon the success of its predecessors, Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2. As the mission approaches its targeted landing on the Moon on August 23, ISRO’s diligent efforts and dedication to precision can be seen in the updates provided by Chairman Somanath.

Somanath shared details of the successful launch of GSAT-24, a communication satellite, which highlights ISRO’s multi-faceted approach to space technology. This launch further solidifies India’s position as a key player in satellite communication and technology.

The updates provided by Somanath are a testament to ISRO’s unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration and technology. As the Chandrayaan 3 mission progresses and GSAT-24 takes its place among India’s communication satellites, the nation’s scientific and technological prowess continues to reach new heights.

The High Commissioner of Singapore to India, Simon Wong, also expressed his congratulations to both India and ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 insertion phase on Sunday. He commended the lunar mission’s photographs of the moon.

As ISRO pushes further into the realm of space exploration, the world eagerly awaits the success of Chandrayaan 3 and the continued achievements of India’s space program.

By Mampho Brescia

