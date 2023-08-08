CityLife

Satellite

Chairman Optimistic About India’s Lunar Mission and Successful Launch of GSAT-24

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 8, 2023
Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, expressed confidence in the progress of India’s forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. He reassured that all systems are operating as planned and provided updates on the successful launch of GSAT-24, marking another milestone in India’s space exploration endeavors.

Chandrayaan 3 is India’s third lunar exploration mission and aims to build upon the success of its predecessors, Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2. As the mission advances towards its targeted landing on the Moon on August 23, ISRO’s diligent efforts and dedication to precision are evident.

Chairman Somanath shared details of the successful launch of GSAT-24, a communication satellite, which highlights ISRO’s multi-faceted approach to space technology. This launch further solidifies India’s position as a key player in satellite communication and technology. The updates provided by Somanath showcase ISRO’s unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration and technology.

Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, congratulated India and ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 insertion phase and lauded the lunar mission’s photographs of the Moon. With Chandrayaan 3 progressing and GSAT-24 joining India’s communication satellites, the nation’s scientific and technological prowess continues to reach new heights.

