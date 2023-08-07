Indian Space Agency ISRO Expresses Confidence in Chandrayaan-3 Lunar Mission

Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), S Somanath, has provided reassurance that all systems are operating as planned for the forthcoming lunar mission, Chandrayaan 3. He expressed confidence in the progress made so far and stated that there will be a series of manoeuvres until the mission lands on the Moon on August 23. Somanath also confirmed that the satellite is in good health.

Chandrayaan 3 is India’s third lunar exploration mission and aims to build upon the successes of Chandrayaan 1 and Chandrayaan 2. The mission is on track for its targeted landing on the Moon later this month, and ISRO’s dedication to precision and diligent efforts are evident in the updates provided by Chairman Somnath.

In addition to the progress of Chandrayaan 3, Somanath shared details of the successful launch of GSAT-24, a communication satellite. The launch of GSAT-24 showcases ISRO’s multi-faceted approach to space technology and further solidifies India’s position as a key player in satellite communication and technology.

These updates serve as a testament to ISRO’s unwavering commitment to advancing space exploration and technology. As Chandrayaan 3 continues to make progress and GSAT-24 joins India’s fleet of communication satellites, the nation’s scientific and technological prowess reaches new heights.

Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, also expressed congratulations to India and ISRO for the Chandrayaan-3 insertion phase. He praised the mission’s photographs of the Moon, highlighting their remarkable quality.

Chandrayaan-3 captured beautiful images of the lunar surface during its entry into the Moon’s orbit. The spacecraft entered the lunar orbit on Saturday after traveling two-thirds of the way since its launch on July 14. The images were shared on the mission’s official Twitter account, showcasing the Moon as viewed by Chandrayaan-3 during Lunar Orbit Insertion on August 5, 2023.

The progress of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission and the successful launch of GSAT-24 demonstrate India’s ongoing dedication to space exploration and technological advancement.