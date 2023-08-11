The global satellite IoT market is projected to reach $8.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 21.1% from 2023 to 2032. The market is driven by the adoption of satellite IoT in various industries to enhance productivity.

The agriculture industry has witnessed an increase in the use of satellite IoT to automate routine processes, contributing to the growth of the market. However, high innovation costs and budget constraints serve as hindrances. On the other hand, the expansion of businesses geographically and rapid changes in business model software present lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global satellite IoT market experienced growth due to the expansion of IoT services and the increased demand for enhanced connectivity. Satellite IoT provided direct support, connectivity, and flexibility for workers, regardless of their location. It also overcame scalability limitations by offering truly global connectivity, even for devices with limited or no access to terrestrial networks.

The direct-to-satellite segment held the major share in the market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership throughout the forecast period. The satellite IoT backhaul segment is projected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 23.2%, driven by the deployment of low-power devices in wide geographical areas. Satellites play a crucial role in bridging the gap for disaster recovery scenarios.

In terms of frequency band, the L-band segment accounted for the highest share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its leadership. The Ku and Ka-band segment is projected to demonstrate the fastest CAGR of 23.6% due to the higher data transfer rate enabled by the increasing frequency on the Ka-band system.

Large enterprises dominated the satellite IoT market in 2022 and are expected to continue leading by 2032. The small and medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period due to the increase in SMEs in developing IT infrastructures, particularly in Asia-Pacific.

North America held the highest share in the satellite IoT market in 2022, while Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 22.9% and retain dominance by 2032. This is attributed to the increasing use of cloud in satellite IoT for remote operations and data processing.

Key players in the global satellite IoT industry include ORBCOMM, Iridium Communications Inc., Inmarsat Global Limited, Airbus, Astrocast, Intelsat, Globalstar, Thales, OQ Technology, and Eutelsat Communications S.A.. These players have implemented various strategies to enhance market penetration and strengthen their position.