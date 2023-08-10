Deadly Wildfires Ravage Maui Island in Hawaii

Crews continue to battle a series of deadly wildfires that have caused immense destruction on the Hawaiian island of Maui. At least 36 people have been killed and dozens injured as massive blazes erupted and spread rapidly this week. Satellite images captured on Wednesday depict the extent of the devastation.

The wildfires were intensified by strong winds generated by Hurricane Dora, a Category 4 hurricane passing hundreds of miles south of the island chain. These winds, combined with dry conditions on land, created an environment conducive to the ignition and rapid growth of wildfires, according to the National Weather Service. Although the exact cause of the fires remains unknown, officials are investigating.

The town of Lahaina in West Maui, a popular tourist destination with a rich cultural history, was hit especially hard by the fires. Aerial footage and satellite images taken by Maxar Technologies reveal the significant destruction. Lahaina Harbor and building rooftops along the shoreline are visibly charred, and the once lush area now appears badly burned.

People sought refuge in the water at Lahaina Harbor to escape the encroaching flames and smoke. The U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescued 14 individuals from the harbor, all of whom are reported to be stable.

As the wind and smoke subsided on Wednesday afternoon, flyovers conducted by the U.S. Civil Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department showed extensive damage to over 271 structures in West Maui. Damage is widespread, and communities in Lahaina, as well as Maui’s Upcountry region, have been destroyed. Wildfires also spread along the southwestern coast near Kihei.

Amidst the devastation, local resident Kekoa Lansford pleaded for assistance, explaining that Front Street, a central part of Lahaina with many businesses, is completely burned. He called for help and funds to be allocated for repairing their homes.

The U.S. Coast Guard expressed condolences to the impacted communities, pledging to work closely with partner agencies and neighboring jurisdictions to ensure responder and public safety. The collaboration aims to amplify the impact of response efforts and address the nationwide issue posed by the wildfires in Maui.