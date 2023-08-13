Satellite Images Show Devastation of Wildfire in Lahaina

Before-and-after satellite images reveal the extent of the destruction caused by wildfires in the historic Maui community of Lahaina, Hawaii. The images taken prior to the fire depict a vibrant landscape with green vegetation and bustling streets. However, the images captured after the fire display a desolate and gray environment, with remnants of smoke rising from the debris.

One particular set of before-and-after images highlights the impact on an area adorned with a significant banyan tree, located at the heart of the oceanside community. The once lush area is now transformed into a black and gray landscape, with the tree’s limbs visibly scorched. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr., who grew up in Lahaina, expressed shock at the devastation, comparing it to a war zone or the aftermath of an explosion. He described cars in the streets, doors melted to the ground, and the majority of structures no longer standing across multiple blocks.

The mayor, personally acquainted with Lahaina due to his mother’s employment at a local restaurant, the Pioneer Inn, for 17 years, emphasized that the transformed town bears little resemblance to his childhood memories. The wildfires in Maui have tragically claimed the lives of at least 67 people.

The devastating impact of the wildfires in Lahaina serves as a somber reminder of the destructive power of these natural disasters. Efforts to rebuild and restore the community will be crucial in the coming days and months.