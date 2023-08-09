Wildfires Destroy Parts of Historic Town on Maui, Hawaii

Wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii have caused significant damage to the historic town of Lahaina. The fires, driven by strong winds caused by Hurricane Dora, have destroyed sections of the town and led to evacuations, including in popular tourist areas. Satellite images and social media posts have shown active flames engulfing the town and burning down buildings.

One business owner, Alan Dickar, watched as the wildfires consumed the main strip of shops on Front Street, which he described as the “economic heart of this island.” Dickar and others were forced to evacuate, leaving behind their possessions. Another resident, Kekai Keahi, expressed disbelief at the destruction, stating that “Lahaina no exist anymore.”

Hawaii Governor Josh Green has been in contact with the White House and plans to request emergency federal assistance once the extent of the damage is known. Hundreds of families have been displaced, and much of Lahaina has been destroyed.

The wildfires have caused power outages and disrupted communication services, making it difficult for people to check on their loved ones. Tiare Lawrence, a Lahaina resident, tried to reach her siblings but was unable to due to the lack of service. Her home became a refuge for family members fleeing the fires.

The County of Maui has alerted residents that the 911 system is down in some areas and advised them to contact the police departments directly if necessary. Burn patients from Maui are being treated at the specialized burn unit at Straub Medical Center.

While the winds that fueled the wildfires have diminished, there is little chance of rain to aid firefighting efforts. Western Maui is experiencing a moderate drought, and the northern part of the Big Island is considered abnormally dry.

The situation remains challenging for residents, with many facing the task of rebuilding their lives and communities.