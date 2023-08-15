CityLife

CityLife

The Search for Victims Continues After Lahaina Wildfire on Maui

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 15, 2023
The search for victims of the historic Lahaina wildfire is still underway on Maui, and loved ones of the town’s elderly and disabled population are fearing the worst. It remains unconfirmed whether the senior living complex, which includes the Maui Adult Day Care Center and the Hale Mahaolu Eono Apartments, were destroyed. However, satellite imagery and videos shared on social media indicate that the building complex was one of the many areas devastated by the fire.

Before and after satellite imagery from Maxar shows the buildings making up the complex, while on-the-ground videos reveal that they were completely leveled. A drone video shared on Facebook also captures a senior living complex in the area. It is uncertain whether the occupants were able to evacuate before the fire engulfed the buildings, as satellite imagery shows only a few cars in the care center’s parking lot.

On the day of the fire, footage shows the city block consumed by flames as individuals evacuate. Families are left fearing the worst as officials continue to struggle with identifying remains from the wildfires on Maui, which have claimed the lives of at least 99 people.

