Tenerife Fire Devastation: Over 1,800 Hectares Affected and 150 People Evacuated

Huge fires have spread through Tenerife, causing widespread devastation on the island. Emergency services have been working tirelessly to tackle the blazes and forest fires that have erupted. Locals and tourists have been forced to evacuate as incidents have been reported across the island.

Satellite images clearly depict the extent of the fire and smoke spreading throughout the region. The fire in Tenerife continues to rage out of control, with over 1,800 hectares of land affected and 150 individuals evacuated.

Footage captured in the holiday resort of Las Caletillas on the island’s north-east coast shows the water covered in a black layer of ash. A local resident, who filmed the distressing scene, described the situation as a living hell. They emphasized the severity of the ash turning the water black in Caletillas.

Another image taken from the coastline at Candelaria, which includes Las Caletillas, shows a trail of ash left behind by the devastating forest fire, snaking through the ocean.

The fire quickly spread across more than 1,800 hectares in just one day after it originated in a mountainous area between the towns of Candelaria and Arafo. As of now, six municipalities on the island have been affected, and the fire has also entered the vicinity of the town of La Orotova.

Although there have been no reports of human casualties, 150 people have been evacuated from their homes, and this number is expected to rise until the fire can be brought under control.

Efforts to combat the fire include 200 firefighters, as well as the addition of two more hydroplanes to assist in aerial firefighting. Authorities are focused on preventing the fire from spreading and endangering residential areas near the coast.

The villages of Arrate, Chivisaya, Media Montaña, Ajafoña, and Las Lagunetas have already been evacuated, and further measures are being planned. Access to the forest surrounding Mount Teide, Spain’s highest peak, and the volcano itself has been cut off.

The images from the affected areas show massive plumes of thick black smoke emanating from the forest and spreading into nearby communities. The situation remains challenging as emergency services continue their efforts to bring the fire under control.