China Builds Runway on Disputed Island in South China Sea

China has been constructing a runway on Triton Island, a disputed island in the South China Sea. Satellite images reveal that a new airstrip appeared in early August, making it the southernmost of the Paracel Islands. Vietnam and Taiwan have also claimed ownership of the island. The runway, which is approximately 600 meters long, is capable of accommodating turboprop aircraft and drones, but not fighter jets or bombers.

China has been fortifying islands in the South China Sea to assert its sovereignty over the entire region, disregarding the claims of other Southeast Asian countries and an international ruling. The country has already built seven artificial islands in the Spratly group, equipped with airstrips, docks, and military systems.

In addition to the runway, there are numerous vehicle tracks across Triton Island, along with the presence of containers and construction equipment. A new building has also been constructed around 100 meters south of the island, connected to the runway by a taxiway.

China has had a small harbor, buildings, a helipad, and radar arrays on Triton Island for years. The island features two large fields displaying symbols from the Chinese flag and the ruling Communist Party.

According to Hunter Marston, a researcher from the Australian National University, Vietnam does not consider the developments on Triton Island as an existential threat to its security. Both China and Vietnam have expressed a desire to oppose interference from external forces and maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea and the region.

While the US claims to take no stance on the sovereignty claims, it frequently conducts “freedom of navigation operations” near the disputed islands.