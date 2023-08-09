Russia Clears Out Soviet-Era Vehicles in Military Storage Facility

Russia has made significant progress in clearing out the Soviet-era vehicles stored at its largest known military storage facility since the beginning of the Ukraine invasion. Satellite images have revealed that the open-air depot in Buryatia, eastern Siberia, has reduced its inventory of tanks and armored vehicles by about 40%.

Publicly available images taken approximately five months before Russian troops entered Ukraine in February 2022 showed approximately 3,840 Soviet-era vehicles in the Vagzhanovo facility. However, as of November, only 2,600 vehicles were seen to remain at the site, which covers an area of about four square miles.

It is reported that Russia has started re-importing parts for tanks and missiles previously sold to India and Myanmar. This suggests that they are upgrading older vehicles, such as those stored in Buryatia, before deploying them to Ukraine.

According to Russian military regulations, different types of weaponry and vehicles are stored in different types of facilities, ranging from specialist warehouses with heating and ventilation to unheated hangars and outdoor holding areas. Generally, the oldest and less valuable weapons are stored outside.

Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s only tank factory, announced in late June that it had ceased all non-military production to focus exclusively on manufacturing tanks. Dmitry Medvedev, Russia’s former president and a top official responsible for military output, stated in March that Russia aimed to produce 1,500 tanks per year. However, military analysts have cast doubts on this claim, arguing that Russia lacks the capacity to produce more than a few dozen to a few hundred tanks annually.