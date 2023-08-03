A Satellite Captures Extensive Burn Scar from Wildfire on US-Canada Border

A satellite has captured the expansive burn scar left behind by a wildfire that affected both the United States and Canada. The fast-moving fire, known as the Eagle Bluff wildfire, started in Oroville, Washington state and quickly spread towards Osoyoos in the Canadian province of British Columbia.

The blaze resulted in the immediate evacuation of the town of Osoyoos and the Okanagan-Similkameen regional district in Canada. It destroyed an area of approximately 30 square kilometers (11.5 square miles). The burn scar of the fire was recently observed by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite, operated by the European Space Agency.

Residents of Osoyoos, which has around 5,000 residents, were allowed to return home on Tuesday. However, the situation remains serious, as Canada has been experiencing a relentless summer of wildfires. Hundreds of fires have been burning for weeks, leading officials to warn that this could be the worst wildfire season on record in the country.

As of Wednesday, there were 1,035 fires burning in almost every province and territory in Canada, with more than half of them out of control. To combat the fires, thousands of firefighters from around the world have been deployed to support local crews, including those from the US.

In Canada alone, over 5,000 fires have burned this year, destroying an area of 50,000 square miles (130,000 sq km) – roughly twice the size of Ireland. The situation in the US is also serious, with 67 large fires burning across nine states, including Montana, Oregon, New Mexico, Wyoming, California, and Idaho.

One of the notable fires in California is the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve, which is the state’s largest blaze of the year. Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which has spread over 128 square miles (333 sq km). US authorities have issued warnings about the increased fire threat nationwide due to prolonged heatwaves and high winds.

The larger, more frequent, and erratic wildfires seen around the world can be attributed to the climate crisis, largely caused by fossil fuel emissions. Many regions are becoming hotter and drier, making them more susceptible to fires.