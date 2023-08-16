CityLife

Satellite

China Builds Airstrip on Disputed Island in South China Sea

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 16, 2023
China has recently been observed constructing an airstrip on Triton Island, a disputed territory claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam in the South China Sea. Satellite photos show that the new airstrip spans almost 2,000 feet in length, making it suitable for turboprop aircraft and drones, but not for fighter jets or bombers.

The exact commencement date of the construction remains unknown. The Drive news site, which has access to images captured by Planet Labs, reported that the construction began a few weeks ago. However, it is still uncertain what purpose the airstrip is intended to serve, as it is still in its early stages.

The work on Triton Island mirrors the development seen on seven other man-made islands located in the Spratly group to the east. These islands have been equipped with airstrips, docks, and military systems. China gained full control of the Paracel islands, including Triton Island, after a brief naval conflict with Vietnam in 1974.

Satellite imagery reveals a newly constructed cement plant and a large work area on Triton Island, indicating significant developments within the past month. Previously, the island housed an observation station, a small helipad, a harbor, and large Chinese flags.

The Paracel group, where Triton Island is situated, lies between the coast of Vietnam and China’s island province of Hainan. Vietnam and Taiwan also claim ownership of these islands, but China has treated the South China Sea region as its own since the 1970s.

China has been actively asserting its territorial claims in the South China Sea by constructing island bases on coral atolls for almost a decade. In response, the US Navy has been conducting regular “freedom of navigation operations” near these Chinese-held islands since 2016. Triton Island was the focus of one of these missions in 2018.

Beijing has militarized several islands, such as Woody Island, which features a nearly 9,000-foot-long runway for its naval and air force assets.

